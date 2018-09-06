Jason Hairston, KUIU hunting gear CEO and former UC Davis football star, has died

UC Davis is mourning the loss of another beloved member of its football program.
Days before the Aggies’ Saturday home opener against San Diego, a night to remember longtime assistant coach Fred Arp, who died in July, UCD learned of the death of Jason Hairston, a linebacker star for the Aggies in the 1990s.
He was 47. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Hairston had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, retiring in 1996 at 24 due to injuries, including lingering effects from a broken neck he suffered during his junior season at UC Davis. He is a member of the Aggies Hall of Fame.
A native of Orange County, Hairston dabbled in commercial real estate after football before founding Sitka, a hunting-gear company, in 2005. He sold the business in 2009 and founded another apparel and equipment company for hunters, KUIU, which did $50 million in sales in 2016, according to Forbes.
Hairston’s celebrity and personality led to friendships across the country, including with Donald Trump Jr., an avid hunter. Hairston visited the White House in 2017. Hairston that same year accepted a position as a liaison to the U.S. Department of the Interior and hunting groups pertaining to conservation and public lands issues.
Hairston on Aug. 8 posted an Instagram photo of a sheep hunting trek with Trump Jr. On Aug. 20, Hairston wrote on Instagram, “It is not easy to find a great hunting partner who appreciates the suffering of a tough sheep hunt. @donaldjtrumpjr and I covered a lot of tough miles. We were pounded with rain, snow, fog and high winds. It made this hunt one we will never forget.”
KUIU posted on social media of Hairston, “We are shocked and saddened to announce the tragic passing of KUIU founder Jason Hairston. His legacy lives on in KUIU’s spirit of relentless innovation.”
“I’m stunned and saddened – we all are,” said Scott Marsh, the longtime UCD football radio voice who remained friends with Hairston. “He was loved by everyone. He always had a smile on his face. He was easy to talk to, to get along with. He donated a million dollars to UC Davis’ athletic department. He’s without a doubt one of the all-time great Aggies players. What a loss.”
Said one-time Aggies teammate Lance Cassazza, “I’m in shock. He had it all, the company, family, and everyone loved him. He could’ve run for Mayor in Dixon and won. We called him ‘Super Jay Hairston.’ He was like Superman. Nothing rattled him. I’d never seen him, in the 28 years I’ve known him, to be off his game.”
Said UCD athletic director Kevin Blue in a statement, “UC Davis Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Jason Hairston. His kindness, generosity and positive spirit enhanced the lives of countless Aggies. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Hairston family during this difficult time.”
Hairston is survived by wife Kirstyn and young children Cash and Coco.
Comments