Elk Grove council votes to repeal ordinance that set stage for Indian casino

Elk Grove City Council members voted Tuesday night to repeal an ordinance from October that allowed the Howard Hughes Corp. to sell 36 acres of land to the Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe for a casino.
The council vote eliminates the need for a costly voter referendum on whether the October ordinance, which altered the city’s development agreement with Hughes, should stand.
“I’ve heard loud and clear,” the public’s opposition to the October change, Mayor Steve Ly said before casting his vote to repeal the ordinance.
Whether the council’s action will forestall the casino development remains unclear because federal authorities likely will have final say.
Tribal members want to build a 680,756-square-foot casino and entertainment center on the land and asked the the federal government to take it into trust for the tribe.
Under former President Barack Obama’s administration, the U.S. Interior Department had agreed to do so, but did not actually put the land in trust.
What might happen under President Donald Trump, a casino developer who opposed Indian gambling, is uncertain.
After the vote, tribal chairman Raymond Hitchcock said he’s confident the land will be taken into trust by the Trump administration.
