Davis police investigate hate crime at mosque

The Davis Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident, regarded as a hate crime, that occurred at the Davis Islamic Center early Sunday morning.
Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle just after 3:45 a.m., Davis police said. Police are calling it a hate crime because pork is a forbidden food in Muslim and other religious traditions.
Two bicycles parked on the property also were destroyed.
Based on surveillance footage, the crime occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. The suspect is described as a white female between 25 and 35 years old. She was last seen wearing beige high-top shoes, gray or blue tight-fitting pants, an off-white vest and a black hat.
This is the second time the mosque has been targeted.
In December, it received a threatening letter identical to one sent to numerous mosques around the country. The hand-printed letter was from a group calling itself Americans for a Better Way and was addressed to “the children of Satan,” according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.
The letter referenced then-President-elect Donald Trump, saying,“there’s a new sheriff in town” and Muslims’ “day of reckoning has arrived.”
“He is going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews,” the letter stated.
Davis police are asking anyone with information to call (530) 747-5400.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
