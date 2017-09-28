Wizard World Comic Con to skip Sacramento next year

Wizard World Comic Con, one of the most visually interesting conventions to come to Sacramento, is not scheduled to return in 2018.
Wizard World Inc. announced its 2018 lineup Wednesday and Sacramento is missing from the list. In fact, no California dates are listed.
The conventions combine gaming, movies, television, tech, comics and graphic novel fandoms for three days of collectible shopping, panel discussions, and photograph and autograph opportunities. In the past, the event has drawn celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, William Shatner, Henry Winkler and Kate Beckinsale to Sacramento.
Many attendees cosplay as their favorite characters, resulting in crowds of creatively dressed people around Sacramento’s convention center. Cosplaying means that a fan is embodying a character and is a popular component of many pop culture conventions.
Never miss a local story.
“The confirmed portion of Wizard World’s 2018 schedule combines many of the cities which have proven most attractive to fans with some new markets that we believe will embrace us similarly,” Wizard World President and CEO John Maatta said in a news release.
“We reviewed all of our events from 2017 and Sacramento didn’t fit into our plans for next year,” Wizard World spokesman Jerry Milani said in an email. “We will be visiting 11 of the 14 cities in which we held events again next year, and have added five others.”
But a ray of hope exists for diehard fans who relish the chance to dress up and spend days with other fans somewhere in California – the announcement said the company “will likely add some additional cities to be announced.”
Sacramento first hosted Wizard World Comic Con in 2014. The event has drawn thousands of patrons in the years since. The company is not affiliated with Comic-Con International, which puts on similar events.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments