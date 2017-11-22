Clint Eastwood calls film on three train heroes ‘tribute to the common man’

When director Clint Eastwood’s newest film premieres, it will feature three local men who committed a heroic act.

“The 15:17 to Paris” will debut Feb. 9, 2018, and will star Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone – the Sacramento-area men who helped subdue a man who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015.

On Tuesday, Eastwood was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, who asked the longtime actor and director five questions about the movie.

“It was a tribute to the common man,” Eastwood told EW when asked what attracted him to the story. “These were just young men going on a trip, and when this terrorist got on the train, they jumped into action and potentially saved a lot of lives.”

He was also asked about locations, why he cast real people instead of actors, the gunman and why he’s not in the film himself.

Eastwood was recently seen in Sacramento while working on the movie, but the post has since been removed from Sadler’s Instagram page.