    The Grammy's have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee.

The Grammy’s have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy
Entertainment & Life

Rap star Kendrick Lamar is once again stepping into the shoe game, teaming with Nike

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 10:22 PM

Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is once again stepping outside of music with a new business venture.

Lamar took to social media Monday to show off his new shoe with Nike.

The classic Cortez design has the words “don’t trip” atop the laces and Chinese writing on the side. It’s not yet clear when the shoes will be released or how much they will cost.

According to Pitchfork, an online music magazine, this isn’t the first time the Compton-based rapper has put his foot in the shoe game. He also made a model for Reebok in 2014.

Lamar – who has won numerous awards, including seven Grammys – recently pleased Sacramento fans during The Damn. Tour, which ran July 12 to Sept. 2, with a stop at Golden 1 Center on Aug. 13.

