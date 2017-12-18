Rap star Kendrick Lamar is once again stepping into the shoe game, teaming with Nike

Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is once again stepping outside of music with a new business venture.
Lamar took to social media Monday to show off his new shoe with Nike.
DON'T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY pic.twitter.com/KK0FemMsH3— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) December 19, 2017
The classic Cortez design has the words “don’t trip” atop the laces and Chinese writing on the side. It’s not yet clear when the shoes will be released or how much they will cost.
According to Pitchfork, an online music magazine, this isn’t the first time the Compton-based rapper has put his foot in the shoe game. He also made a model for Reebok in 2014.
Lamar – who has won numerous awards, including seven Grammys – recently pleased Sacramento fans during The Damn. Tour, which ran July 12 to Sept. 2, with a stop at Golden 1 Center on Aug. 13.
