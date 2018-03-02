More Videos

Pause
Oak Park rap artist Tim Patterson, aka "Mozzy", could become one of the biggest rappers to ever break locally.
Oak Park rap artist Tim Patterson, aka "Mozzy", could become one of the biggest rappers to ever break locally. José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Entertainment & Life

Fresh off Grammys shout-out and ‘Black Panther’ feature, Sacramento rapper releases EP

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 02, 2018 03:43 PM

Earning a shout-out by Kendrick Lamar in an acceptance speech at the 60th Grammy Awards and an appearance on the official “Black Panther” soundtrack, Sacramento rapper Mozzy has already picked up plenty of national attention early in 2018.

Mozzy kept that momentum going this week, releasing an extended play titled “Spiritual Conversations” on Thursday.

The six-track EP features seven guest artists, including notable Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Jay Rock. It's available for purchase on iTunes and is streaming on platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

Though limited, first-day reaction to “Spiritual Conversations” seems mostly positive. It maintains a 4.8 (out of 5) rating on HotNewHipHop.com after eight reviews. Complex on Friday called it a “deeply personal affair” with a dark tone.

Born Timothy Patterson, Mozzy grew up in Oak Park and lived in Sacramento until 2016, when he moved to Los Angeles.

He's been prolific, before and after the move to L.A. In 2015, he dropped four solo albums. Since March 2016, he's released seven projects under his label Mozzy Records and/or Empire Distribution.

His most recent full-length album, “1 Up Top Ahk,” released last August to solid reviews and earned the No. 31 spot on Rolling Stone magazine's year-end list of best rap albums.

Mozzy also appears alongside Sjava and Reason on the track “Seasons” from the official “Black Panther” soundtrack. The film has been a critical and commercial success and carries another Sacramento connection, with director Ryan Coogler having graduated from Sacramento State.

