‘Lady Bird’ had its moments, but ‘love letter to Sacramento’ snubbed at the Oscars

Sacramentans cheered on our hometown film and director during Hollywood's big night – the 90th Academy Awards.

But "Lady Bird" was snubbed, ending the night with no Oscars despite being nominated for five.

That doesn't mean there weren't any shining moments, though.

Here's a roundup of all things "Lady Bird"- and Greta Gerwig-related from the Oscars ceremony tonight:

It's a wrap

With "The Shape of Water" taking the best picture award, "Lady Bird" came up empty Sunday night.

Only one chance left

Frances McDormand was expected to win for best actress in a lead role. She did just that for her part in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" – beating Saoirse Ronan of "Lady Bird" and three other contenders.

Director win a first ... but not for Gerwig

The best director victory was the first in a career, but it went to Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water." Gerwig was one of five nominees. The last two chances left for Gerwig and "Lady Bird" are best picture and Saoirse Ronan's bid for best lead actress.

Best screenplay chances Peeled away

There will be no best screenplay award for Gerwig. It was won by Jordan Peele for "Get Out." Still three more chances left for an award.

Short about diversity and inclusiveness

Gerwig's voice was heard in a short film shown on stage addressing the #MeToo movement, diversity and minorities. "All the movies I loved were directed by men," she said. The film ended with Gerwig saying, "Go make your movie. We need your movie. I need your movie. So go make it."

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney, from "I, Tonya," won best actress in a supporting role. Laurie Metcalf, from "Lady Bird," was up for the award for her role as Lady Bird's mother. Four more award chances to go for "Lady Bird"!

Presenting

Gerwig, along with Laura Dern, got to present the award for best documentary feature tonight. "Icarus" won, and the makers said they hope their film "is a wake up call – yes, about Russia, but more than that, about the importance of telling the truth, now more than ever."

Red carpet

Gerwig gave her hometown and high school a big shout-out tonight from the red carpet.

"I love Sacramento so much, and I have to say if anyone is watching in Sacramento, I love you guys. Can I just do that? I love you, and I love St. Francis, everyone there," Gerwig said as she arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Awards tonight.





Social media reaction

Fans took to Twitter to talk about "Lady Bird":