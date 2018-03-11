Tim McGraw collapses at show in Ireland, prompting Faith Hill to address the crowd

Tim McGraw's concert performance was cut short Sunday night after the country music superstar collapsed on stage.
After singing "Humble and Kind" during the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland, McGraw dropped to a knee, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
His wife, Faith Hill, addressed the crowd following the incident.
"He's been super dehydrated, and I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage," Hill, also a country music superstar, told the C2C crowd.
A spokesperson says McGraw will be "fine."
“He was attended to by local medical staff on site and will be fine. He and Faith thank fans for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish friends soon,” the spokesperson said, according to radio station K92.3 of Orlando, Fla. A fan at the concert reported the collapse to the station.
McGraw and Hill will kick off their Soul2Soul Tour on May 31. It includes a July 22 show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
