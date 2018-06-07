Why Lil Jon 'can't wait to head back to Sacramento' and rock with fans

Hip hop star and Grammy winner Lil Jon is heading to Sacramento and will perform during the inaugural California Classic.
The event, a four-team summer league hosted by the Kings on July 2, 3 and 5, "will be the first opportunity for fans to watch 2018 NBA draft picks, as well as the highly-anticipated debut of Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles III," according to an announcement from the Kings.
Lil Jon will provide a full performance July 3 outside of Golden 1 Center's open hangar doors where a beer garden and plaza party will take place.
In anticipation for his appearance, the artist known for songs such as "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What" said, “Can’t wait to head back to Sacramento and rock with y'all on July 3!!”
Grammy Award Winner @LilJon Returns to Sacramento for California Classic Postgame Concert » https://t.co/sh5Aj0Dely pic.twitter.com/4FDyYSfO9e— Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 7, 2018
This isn't the first time Lil Jon has visited Sacramento. He performed during halftime of the Kings' home opener Oct. 18, 2017.
The rapper also appeared at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday and the first game of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas on May 28.
The rosters for the teams participating in the event's games, which include the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, will be filled out with rookies, sophomores and other players hoping to make it onto NBA and G League rosters.
Each team will play three games during the event. No games will be played July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.
As a complement to the games, a fan zone outside of the arena will provide additional entertainment. There will be family themed entertainment featuring autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities on the final day.
Tickets are available now as three-day passes, which start at $49 with tickets for day two including the Lil Jon concert. Single-day passes for groups of 10 or more start at $18. For more information, including ticket pricing and other details, visit the official site for the California Classic or call 888-91-KINGS.
