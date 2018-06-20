Sacramento rapper "Hobo Johnson" performs at Sol Collective in Sacramento on Jan. 20, 2017.
A Sacramento rapper made a Kings music video. ‘We’re not that bad,’ he says, sobbing

By Noel Harris

June 20, 2018 07:11 PM

A Sacramento-based rapper is showing some more love for his city — sort of.

As the NBA draft approaches, Hobo Johnson has made a short song about the Kings. In the YouTube video, which is only 80 seconds long, Johnson's "Anthem" about the team stresses one point: "We're not that bad."

Editor's note: Song contains explicit lyrics.

The video, which was posted Tuesday on YouTube, had more than 70,000 views as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. In it, he points out some past draft mistakes the Kings have made, references the 2002 Western Conference finals and, like other fans, just wants to see the team become a winner again.

"I just really hope that we get better soon / getting blown out by the Hawks makes me really want to move," Johnson says.

The Kings have some improving to do. They have the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft and are currently on the NBA's longest postseason drought at 12 years.

Johnson had a previous video go viral in an attempt to win a national contest. Could this be the next one?

