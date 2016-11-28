B Street refashions “A Christmas Carol” for humorous effect

0:53 Sacramento State criminology students study a mock murder scene Pause

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:01 Khalil Mack was ready to jump into the "Black Hole" after touchdown against Carolina Panthers

1:47 Sacramento County in 2016 by the numbers

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised