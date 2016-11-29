Arts & Theater

November 29, 2016 1:02 PM

This Robin steals from the rich tradition of English folklore

By Marcus Crowder

The English folklore legend of Robin Hood generally has him living a pastoral simple life deep in Sherwood Forest with his band of Merry Men. He’s a bit of a rogue robbing the rich, but he’s also something of a socialist as he redistributes the wealth by giving it to the poor.

Mr. Hood’s politics aside, he’s long been a beloved character in literature and film with numerous variations of his story told in numerous formats from silent films to big-time adventure epics and even a recent large-scale theater production at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

The new production at the B Street Theatre Family Series from an adaptation by Greg Banks comes through the filter of Mel Brooks’ parody “Robin Hood: Men In Tights.”

A campy, tongue-in-cheek truffle with as much comic affectation as swashbuckling action and romance, the production uses just five actors playing the many iconic characters Banks has included. B Street newcomers Darek Riley and Fiona Robberson play Robin and his love interest Maid Marion with Sean Patrick Nill and Stephanie Altholtz doing the multi-character heavy lifting. Winston Koone intentionally chews up scenery as a foppish Sherriff of Nottingham, Robin’s nemisis.

Director Jerry Montoya’s pleasantly funny production has plenty of jokes for adults and audience participation for kids.

Robin Hood

What: Greg Bank’s original retelling of the English folk legend, directed by Jerry Montoya, with Fiona Robberson, Darek Riley, Winston Koone, Sean Nill and Stephanie Altholz

When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Dec. 24

Where: B Street Theatre, 2711 B St., Sacramento

Cost: $18-$23

Information: 916-443-5300, bstreettheatre.org

Running time: One hour and 30 minutes

