Second Saturday picks for February: Diminutive arts and lots of dynamic color

Red Dot Gallery
Small is better in a selection of Linda Welch’s diminutive yet bold mixed media works from the MicroARTCollection. They are up with Linda Nunes’ micro encaustic works on wood at Red Dot Gallery, 2231 J St., Sacramento. 916-247-8026.
artspace 1616
In “Concert Frenzy” and other new works, Diane Richey Ward superimposes charcoal and pastel drawings over photographic images to create dynamic blends of color, line and form. They are on view in her one-person show at artspace 1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento 916-849-1127.
b. sakata garo
“LoveWHALEYLassen” is a rich tapestry of strong color and playful animal forms by Maija Peeples-Bright, one of the brightest stars of Funk or Nut Art. It’s included in her new one-person show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St., Sacramento. 916-447-4276.
Viewpoint Gallery
“Three Coins,” an evocative black-and-white photo taken in New York City by Casey LeClair, is up with color photos of Santa Cruz, San Francisco and Sacramento by John Fernandez in “Ground,” a show of St., Sacramento photography at Viewpoint Gallery, 2015 J St., Sacramento. 916-441-2341.
Axis Gallery
“A Spare Brancusi Inner Tube for the MoMA,” Ron Peetz’s elegant, surreal sculpture, made of wood, nails, valve stem and paint, is up in “Lessons Learned,” his solo show at Axis Gallery, 625 S St., Sacramento.
