Capital Stage challenges audience: What is the limit of duty?

Co-founder Jonathan Williams returns to Capital Stage to direct the award-winning “Guards at the Taj” by Rajiv Joseph, which previews Thursday-Friday, March 16-17; opens Saturday, March 18; and continues through Sunday, April 16.
The story, set in 1948, involves two imperial guards at the newly completed Taj Mahal who eventually confront questions of duty and friendship.
7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. 2215 J St., Sacramento, $28-$40. 916-995-5464; capstage.org
Janet Vitt
