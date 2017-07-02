Dan P. and the Bricks is a 10 piece ska band from Santa Cruz.
Arts & Theater

July 02, 2017 1:53 PM

Three to see: Live music in Sacramento

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Legendary sludge trio, the Melvins, grace the stage

Rock/grunge

7 p.m. Sunday

Goldfield Trading Posts

We’re going to tag this one as the biggest name yet to grace Goldfield’s burgeoning stage thus far. Godfathers of grunge the Melvins have a new album, “A Walk with Love and Death,” out this week. It’s a double album that also serves as the score to a short film of the same name produced by the legendary sludge trio. $20 adv./$22 door. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.

‘Tour de Fat’ bike-themed event rolls into town for the first time

Rock

6 p.m. Tuesday

Ace of Spades

Size-wise, likely not quite the elaborate sprawling carnival normally seen in San Francisco, but Sacramento gets its first-ever stop from New Belgium’s traveling bicycle-themed “Tour de Fat.” Bluesy rock act Hollis Brown is your headliner, with locals 50 Watt Heavy also kicking in. There’s also a costume contest and dance-off as part of the festivities, and likely more than a couple cold Fat Tires. $17. www.newbelgium.com/tourdefat

Dan P. and the Bricks

Rock/ska

8 p.m. Saturday

Cafe Colonial

It’s all good snappy fun and games with the jumpy, ebullient ska outfit Dan P. and the Bricks, by way of Santa Cruz. They’re joined by South Korea outfit Skasucks, a band that clearly doesn’t believe its own name. Rebel Radio and At Both Ends round out what should be a jovial bill. $10. https://punchandpie.queueapp.com/

Looking ahead: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with Nicki Bluhm. July 28 at Ace of Spades.

An impossibly delicious double bill features the exploding Lukas Nelson (son of Willie) & Promise of the Real with also rapidly ascending songstress Nicki Bluhm. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Comments

