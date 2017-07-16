Fans say goodbye to Academy Award winner, ‘class act’ Martin Landau

Fans are mourning the loss of a longtime actor.
The Associated Press reports that Martin Landau died Saturday in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner was 89.
Landau was best known for his roles in the 1960s TV series “Mission: Impossible” and the 1994 movie “Ed Wood,” which landed him an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
The news comes on the same day it was announced that filmmaker George A. Romero died. The man called the father of the modern movie zombie died Sunday at the age of 77.
Admirers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Landau:
Comments