New James Bond film in the works. Will Daniel Craig return to the lead role?

James Bond will soon return to the silver screen.
The official 007 website announced Monday that the 25th movie about the British spy will be released Nov. 8, 2019.
The untitled film, which is simply being called Bond 25 for now, is being written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Both men worked on the last six Bond movies.
The New York Times reported Monday that Daniel Craig, who has portrayed Bond in the last four films, will return for the new release. However, BBC News reported Tuesday that Craig has not yet inked the deal. The 007 website’s announcement does not list cast or a director.
More than a year ago, Craig seemed to be done with the franchise.
“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told Time Out London in a profanity-laced interview in October 2015 when asked if he’d do another Bond movie. “All I want to do is move on.”
Craig is the seventh actor to play Bond over 26 films, but two of those movies were not produced by Eon Productions, a British company that produces the series. Those movies are not counted on the 007 website. Craig’s four movies ties him with his predecessor, Pierce Brosnan. Original Bond actor Sean Connery and the late Roger Moore each starred in seven films.
Who has played James Bond?
A closer look at the men who have portrayed James Bond in feature films:
Actor
Films
First
Last
Sean Connery
7
Dr. No (1962)
Never Say Never Again (1983)*
David Niven
1
Casino Royale (1967)*
George Lazenby
1
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Roger Moore
7
Live and Let Die (1973)
A View to a Kill (1985)
Timothy Dalton
2
The Living Daylights (1987)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Pierce Brosnan
4
GoldenEye (1995)
Die Another Day (2002)
Daniel Craig
4
Casino Royale (2006)
Spectre (2015)
** Film was not produced by Eon Productions. These movies are not counted by the official 007 website.
Comments