Alan Post’s “Restaurant In Castellion.” Courtesy of Elliott Fouts Gallery

Five exhibits to see on Second Saturday art walk in Sacramento

By Victoria Dalkey

Bee Art Correspondent

December 02, 2017 01:58 PM

Jian Wang’s small, bravura oil painting, “School Breaks, Today” is included in a show of works done in his New York studio as well as ones done in Sacramento. Wang’s works are up with Sacramento paintings by the late Earl Boley at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Boulevard. 916-923-6201.

“Pica’s Field Trip,” Mark Bauer’s hyperactive acrylic painting satirizes human folly and destructiveness. It’s up with colorful, nearly fluorescent, works by Stevie Love in the 2017 Invitational Exhibition at Axis Gallery, 625 S Street. www.axisgallery.org

“Terra Nullius (Nobody’s Land)” a painting installation by Verge Resident Artist, Lisa Oxley, addresses concepts of borders, walls, and citizenship at Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S Street. 916-448-2985.

“Restaurant in Castellion,” an oil on canvas by Alan Post, is included in a show of paintings and sculpture by legendary Sacramento artists Alan and Helen Post at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P Street. 916-736-1429.

“Gifts,” a mixed media work by Michelle Andres, is included in the annual “Big Show of Small Treasures” at ARTHOUSE on R, 1021 R Street. 916-212-4988.

