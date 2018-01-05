Stan Padilla stands next to a mock-up of the “Flight” mural scheduled to be unveiled on March 1.
Stan Padilla stands next to a mock-up of the “Flight” mural scheduled to be unveiled on March 1. - Courtesy of Stan Padilla
Stan Padilla stands next to a mock-up of the “Flight” mural scheduled to be unveiled on March 1. - Courtesy of Stan Padilla

Arts & Theater

Work begins on Golden 1 Center mural dedicated to Latino heritage

By Benjy Egel And Ryan Lillis

begel@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 03:55 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 52 MINUTES AGO

Construction of a 30-foot mural paying tribute to Sacramento’s Chicano history has begun in advance of its March opening inside Golden 1 Center.

The mural, titled “Flight,” prominently features an overhead view of a yellow-and-black Canadian swallowtail butterfly as well as several other critters flying around the circle’s exterior. It’s expected to be installed by February inside the K Street arena entrance, then unveiled at the Sacramento Kings’ Latino Heritage Night matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets on March 1.

Three Royal Chicano Air Force lead artists – Esteban Villa, Juanishi V. Orosco and Stan Padilla – are overseeing a group of 25 assistants working to assemble the mural, which Padilla described as “drawing on Mesoamerican mythology.” The three lead artists all began working in their studios in south Sacramento (Villa), Colfax (Padilla) and Los Angeles (Orosco) around Dec. 1 after more than two years of sketching and planning.

“Muralism is a social art,” Padilla said. “It’s not like one artist gets up and paints a big wall. It takes a whole team, culturally, the way we do it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Mayor Joe Serna Jr., the first Latino elected to lead Sacramento, belonged to the RCAF until his death in 1999. Serna’s son Phil leveraged his position on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to find funding for “Flight,” largely from money obtained in a tobacco lawsuit settlement. The city has an agreement in place with Sacramento County to accept $300,000 from Serna’s office to fund the artwork.

Serna said Sacramento has “a rich legacy of embracing public art in our public spaces, and this is going to be something all of us can be very proud of.” And with 200 events a year filling Golden 1 Center, the venue will provide unprecedented exposure for the RCAF.

“I’m hopeful that the artwork and the brief explanation that will adjoin the artwork about what the RCAF is will help educate people about how special they are and what their history means to Northern California and the state,” Serna said.

The artists, who have worked together for more than 40 years, are airbrushing, spray-painting and hand-brushing acrylics atop Corafoam polyurethane boards. When all three boards are merged, the triptych mural will bulge out about a foot-and-a-half from the wall.

“The theme is migration, immigration, the transformation of society,” Padilla said. “It’s a classical view of our Mexican heritage and world’s artistic tradition of man emerging into the cosmos, of man taking charge of his own destiny.”

Villa and Jose Montoya started the RCAF – then called the Rebel Chicano Art Front – in 1970 to help create posters for labor causes. The organization later began supplying free breakfast to low-income students and artistic programs to juvenile offenders in Sacramento, and has stretched its artistic reach to San Diego and Idaho.

More Videos

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 2:26

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

Pause
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County 1:30

The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 2:16

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes

  • Sacramento mural by Latino artists will honor former Mayor Joe Serna Jr.

    An enormous mural inside the new Golden 1 Center will be the work of one of the city’s most revered art collectives, the Royal Chicano Air Force (RCAF), of which former Mayor Joe Serna Jr. was a member.

Sacramento mural by Latino artists will honor former Mayor Joe Serna Jr.

An enormous mural inside the new Golden 1 Center will be the work of one of the city’s most revered art collectives, the Royal Chicano Air Force (RCAF), of which former Mayor Joe Serna Jr. was a member.

Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 2:26

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

Pause
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County 1:30

The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 2:16

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes

  • Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

    Sacramento’s Powerhouse Science Center prepares to move from its humble suburban home to historic site on Sacramento River.

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

View More Video