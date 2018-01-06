Best of Second Saturday art exhibits

Chris Daubert’s elegant wood sculpture “Giorgio Morandi,” an homage to the enigmatic 20th century Italian painter, is up in a group show, featuring works by 16 prominent Northern California artists, among them Bob Brady, Frank LaPena, Jack Ogden, Peter Stegall and William T. Wiley, at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. 916-447-4276.
“Invocation,” a word denoting the summoning of a spirit or deity, is the title of a show of handmade paper drawings and books that explore themes of spirituality and ritual by Steph Rue, a Sacramento-based artist who has shown nationally and internationally, at ARTHOUSE on R, 1021 R Street. 916-382-4894.
Marianne Bland’s intriguing urban landscape “Parallel” is up in “40 & Under,” a show of promising emerging artists who are 40 years old and younger at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P Street. 916-736-1429.
“Base Combine III,” an oil on polyester film by Omar Thor Arason, who recently earned his master of fine arts degree at Stanford University, is up in “Current Bodies,” a show of works by new members of Axis Gallery, an artist-run space with a national reputation for presenting challenging contemporary works, located in the Verge Center for the Arts building at 625 S Street. 916-905-6054.
Never miss a local story.
Philip Amrhein’s mysterious untitled black paintings in acrylic and spray paint on paper are up with politically trenchant, idea-based works by Ron Peetz in a provocative joint show at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Boulevard. 916-849-1127.
Comments