Sac SPCA takes in new puppy with ‘swimmer syndrome’ – and his name is Ducky

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' The Sacramento SPCA took in a new "swimmer syndrome" puppy last weekend. The 5-week-old Labrador puppy, named Ducky, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love. The Sacramento SPCA took in a new "swimmer syndrome" puppy last weekend. The 5-week-old Labrador puppy, named Ducky, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love. Sacramento SPCA via Facebook

