Pup with head trauma ‘keeps on chuggin’ at shelter; public’s help sought in probe

Thomas the puppy came to the Bradshaw Animal shelter March 6 after being found near Florin Road. Shelter staff believe he was hit over the head with a heavy object, but he's already walking and fighting to heal after the alleged attack. Bradshaw Animal Shelter Kalin Kipling