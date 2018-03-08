Pup with head trauma ‘keeps on chuggin’ at shelter; public’s help sought in probe

After a puppy was brought into the Bradshaw Animal Shelter this week with head trauma, the shelter is seeking the public's help to determine what happened to him.
The puppy, now named Thomas, was found on Peck Drive and Harley Way near Florin Road in Sacramento on Tuesday, the shelter said in a Facebook post. He was brought to the shelter by a woman who found him, according to the shelter.
Bradshaw staffers believe Thomas might have been hit with a heavy object.
"We added the X-ray photo, for those asking if he was hit by a car," the shelter explained in the post. "You can clearly see where the thick white line that is his skull, is missing at the top of his head. It is a very isolated and localized injury."
The shelter's veterinarian said he was certain the puppy was beaten and sent the X-ray out for a second opinion, with the same conclusion, said Janna Haynes, communication and media officer for the shelter.
"This kind of trauma is consistent with blunt force trauma from a small, heavy object applied directly to his head," Haynes said. "Similar to a small hammer."
The shelter is asking anyone with information on what happened to Thomas to message the shelter or contact 311.
"We really need someone to help us identify this dog," Haynes said. "Someone knows who he belongs to."
On Thursday, the puppy already seemed to be making strides in his recovery, standing up despite his injury.
"Baby Thomas wants everyone to know he is determined to heal, grow up and live a long, mischievous life!" Bradshaw shelter wrote on Facebook.
"He just keeps on chuggin," the vet staff said.
Staff members have fallen for him, according to Haynes.
Thomas could have lasting effects from the attack, but the shelter won't know until the swelling goes down and he's more mobile, she said.
"The fragments of his skull are likely touching or embedded in his brain, which may have impacts on his neurological function," Haynes said. "Only time will tell how he heals."
As for when the adorable puppy might be up for adoption, she said it depends on his recovery but could be weeks away.
"He is such a fighter," Haynes said. "Trying to get up and walk around, eating like a champ, vocal when he is unhappy!"
Shelter info
Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full to the brim, especially with dogs. It is seeking fosters and adopters.
Location: 3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
Hours: Closed Mondays, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays, 12-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Contact:Website, Facebook page, large-dog adoptables page, fostering info, 916-368-7387
