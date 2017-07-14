Jack London Square Pedalfest features amphibious bike races – and much more

Watch fearless riders put the pedal to the metal at this year’s Jack London Square Pedalfest, a family-friendly event celebrating cycling and bikes in all their forms.
In addition to bike stunt shows, the Oakland festival offers a frame welding demonstration and even a station to learn how to ride unicycles. Those 18 and over can test ride electric bikes, while kids in third through sixth grades can enjoy a fun-filled bicycle rodeo.
Guests also can enjoy smoothies and tacos that were created through the pedal-power of stationary bikes and watch an amphibious bike race as competitors take to land and sea throughout the square and into the Oakland Estuary.
The event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 22. For more information, visit www.pedalfestjacklondon.com.
Yesterday we spent the day at Oakland's Jack London Square enjoying Pedalfest. As always, … https://t.co/n3v9Bj9akl pic.twitter.com/6oRXT5VZS7— Sally Mason (@Little_Hiccups) July 24, 2016
West Coast Musical Improv Festival
What: Looking for a truly unique musical experience? No two shows will be the same at the second West Coast Musical Improv Festival, a four-day event featuring singing and instrument-playing troupes performing songs, scenes and dances on the fly based on audience suggestions.
Where: Un-Scripted Theater Company, 533 Sutter St., Second Floor, San Francisco
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 7-10:45 p.m. Friday, July 21; 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23
Cost: $20 per show, $60 for four-day tickets
Information: www.wcmusicalimprov.com
Lavender Harvest Festival
What: The month of July brings big bursts of colors and smells to Carmel Valley Ranch, as lavender plants throughout the property come into full bloom. Attendees at the inaugural festival can pick their own lavender, watch distillation demos, and enjoy lavender-flavored cocktails and foods.
Where: 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel Valley
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Cost: $50 presale, $75 at the door
Information: www.carmelvalleyranch.com/play-for-all-ages/lavender-festival
Sunset Campout
What: Sunset Campout urges festival-goers to let their imagination run wild at the three-day camping event. The campout includes yoga classes, music, art installations engaging “all the sense,” and swimming under the Belden Town Bridge, a local landmark in Plumas County near Quincy.
Where: 14785 Belden Town Road
When: Noon Friday, July 21 through 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23
Cost: $195 for weekend passes, kids 12 and under free
Information: www.sunsetcampout.com
