5 things not to miss at the California State Fair

There’s a lot to see at this year’s California State Fair. Here are five of them:

1. A new exhibit honoring farm workers. It’s the first one in California State Fair history. “The Best of California … Celebrating Farm Workers’ Rich Contributions to Food and Agriculture” is a special exhibition in the California Building, focusing on the lives and work of California’s 400,000 farm laborers.

2. Wiener Dog Races. Normally you’ll find thoroughbreds racing at the Cal Expo racetrack, but this year you’ll also have a chance to see some wiener dogs chasing the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals 2017 cup. The dogs take to the track between horse races Saturday, July 15, starting at 1 p.m. Sorry, wiener dog owners – sign-ups for the event are closed.

3. Melissa Etheridge. She closes out the concert lineup at this year’s fair, performing July 30. Other acts slated for the fair’s run include Sheila E. on Friday, July 14, John Michael Montgomery on July 15, Lita Ford on July 17, Brian McKnight on July 19, Good Charlotte on July 20, Sister Sledge on July 21, Smash Mouth on July 22, Eddie Money on July 23, Blues Traveler on July 24, Trace Adkins on Juluy 27, Belinda Carlisle on July 28, and the Marshall Tucker Band on July 29.

Also performing are Latino rockers Ozomatli on July 16 and Christian pop band Anthem Lights on July 25. Tribute bands include Queen Nation on July 18 and Paperback Writer on July 26.

4. A time capsule. And another time capsule. The contents of a time capsule sealed in 1968 will be on display in the California Building. At the fair, a second time capsule will be filled to be opened in 2067.

5. Expanded wine garden. The Wine Garden has doubled in size and will feature a “Farm to Glass” exhibit focusing on the birth of the state’s wine industry.