Help me, lightsaber churro. You’re my only hope.

If you’ve ever wondered what a lightsaber tastes like, now’s your chance.
You’d think the laser swords carried by “Star Wars” Jedi knights to taste a lot like, well, a mouthful of laser. Turns out they taste more like churros – at least at Disneyland.
According to the Disney Food Blog, Disneyland is offering red- and blue-colored “lightsaber churros” at the park through the end of May. They are reportedly available at the Tomorrowland churro cart. The churros are coated in special red or blue sanding sugar, depending on the customer’s inclination – in the films, Jedis carry blue lightsabers, while Sith favor red.
Comments