FILE - The outside patio of The Cheesecake Factory at 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento on Oct. 6, 2004
FILE - The outside patio of The Cheesecake Factory at 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento on Oct. 6, 2004 Erhardt Krause The Sacramento Bee
FILE - The outside patio of The Cheesecake Factory at 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento on Oct. 6, 2004 Erhardt Krause The Sacramento Bee

Food & Drink

Make room for dessert. Cheesecake Factory offering two days of half-price cheesecake

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 29, 2017 4:04 PM

The deals keep coming in July – National Ice Cream Month – with Sunday marking the latest tasty day of celebration: National Cheesecake Day.

In its honor, what better restaurant than The Cheesecake Factory to offer up a deal: half-off for one slice of cheesecake, any flavor, both Sunday and Monday.

The deal is dine-in only and limited to one slice per guest.

The Cheesecake Factory has two locations in the Sacramento area: one near Arden Fair Mall and one at the Roseville Galleria.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that the national chain will donate 25 cents for every slice it sells through Aug. 30 to Feeding America, a charity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

What we found on our search for a great taco

What we found on our search for a great taco 0:46

What we found on our search for a great taco
Box, bottle or can? See if this wine columnist can tell difference 2:11

Box, bottle or can? See if this wine columnist can tell difference
Check out the line for the soft opening of Philz Coffee on R Street 0:55

Check out the line for the soft opening of Philz Coffee on R Street

View More Video