Make room for dessert. Cheesecake Factory offering two days of half-price cheesecake

The deals keep coming in July – National Ice Cream Month – with Sunday marking the latest tasty day of celebration: National Cheesecake Day.
In its honor, what better restaurant than The Cheesecake Factory to offer up a deal: half-off for one slice of cheesecake, any flavor, both Sunday and Monday.
It starts tomorrow!!! Celebrate #NationalCheesecakeDay with Any Slice, Half Price* for two days! Tag who you will be celebrating with! pic.twitter.com/YOgwDumEtI— Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2017
The deal is dine-in only and limited to one slice per guest.
The Cheesecake Factory has two locations in the Sacramento area: one near Arden Fair Mall and one at the Roseville Galleria.
The Sun-Sentinel reported that the national chain will donate 25 cents for every slice it sells through Aug. 30 to Feeding America, a charity.
