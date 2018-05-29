Why this restaurant is offering teachers free burgers and fries for one day next week

For most schools, the end of the year is either here or fast approaching.
To honor the hard work of school staffers, one burger restaurant is offering them some free food.
Red Robin on June 5 will give teachers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger and unlimited steak fries. All that's needed for the complimentary meal is a valid school ID, and the offer is good on dine-in and to-go orders.
“Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year,” Dana Benfield, Red Robin senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a release Tuesday.
There are 10 locations within 50 miles of downtown Sacramento, with the closest one in Elk Grove. Check with the restaurant to confirm participation in the event.
For more information on the promotion, visit redrobin.com/teachers.
The deal's announcement comes about a week after Marketwatch said the company's earnings last quarter were hurt by competitors' deals.
