Sacramento cannabis activist to serve as ganja guru on Netflix weed cooking show

Sacramento comedian/activist Ngaio Bealum will serve as the culinary weed expert on "Cooking On High," a marijuana-infused cooking show scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 22.
Hosted by YouTube comedian Josh Leyva, "Cooking On High" will pit two chefs head-to-head in a competition similar to "Iron Chef" or "Cutthroat Kitchen." The main difference: each dish the chefs make will include cannabutter, hash oil or some other version of decarboxylated marijuana.
A panel of judges listed on Stage 13 include several comics and rappers, while the list of 10 chefs includes Le Cordon Bleu graduates and a former "Chopped" champion.
Bealum previously co-hosted the internet TV series "Cannabis Planet" and appeared on "The Sarah Silverman Program." He writes a weekly cannabis column for Sacramento News & Review. He's been a major proponent of legalizing marijuana over the last decade and was an outspoken proponent of Proposition 64 leading up to its passage in November 2016.
