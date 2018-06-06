Food Literacy Center student Matthew Castaneda tastes carrot tops for the first time. The California Association of Nonprofits recently recognized the center as one of the state's top nonprofits.
Sacramento program that teaches kids healthy eating named one of state's top nonprofits

By Benjy Egel

June 06, 2018 02:46 PM

Sacramento's Food Literacy Center was recognized as a 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year at a ceremonial luncheon Wednesday.

State assemblymembers and senators nominated 100 nonprofits from their districts for the California Association of Nonprofits' annual award. Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, nominated the Food Literacy Center, which was honored at the Masonic Temple of Sacramento at noon Wednesday.

“I am proud to recognize the Food Literacy Center for their efforts to significantly tackle childhood obesity in the Sacramento region,” McCarty said in a press release. “The Food Literacy Center’s commitment and creativity to inspire kids to eat and love their vegetables is vital to improving the health of Sacramento’s kids, environment, and economy.”

The Food Literacy Center teaches low-income elementary students the physiological, environmental and economic benefits of healthy eating through several weekly after-school programs.

