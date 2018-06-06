Sacramento program that teaches kids healthy eating named one of state's top nonprofits

Sacramento's Food Literacy Center was recognized as a 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year at a ceremonial luncheon Wednesday.
State assemblymembers and senators nominated 100 nonprofits from their districts for the California Association of Nonprofits' annual award. Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, nominated the Food Literacy Center, which was honored at the Masonic Temple of Sacramento at noon Wednesday.
“I am proud to recognize the Food Literacy Center for their efforts to significantly tackle childhood obesity in the Sacramento region,” McCarty said in a press release. “The Food Literacy Center’s commitment and creativity to inspire kids to eat and love their vegetables is vital to improving the health of Sacramento’s kids, environment, and economy.”
The Food Literacy Center teaches low-income elementary students the physiological, environmental and economic benefits of healthy eating through several weekly after-school programs.
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.
Comments