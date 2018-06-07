The Warriors stole a road game in the NBA Finals. Here's when you can get a free taco

Americans can thank Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors for a free taco.
The Warriors won on the road Wednesday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3. To celebrate, Taco Bell is giving away one of its Doritos Locos Taco.
Yes, even Cavaliers fans get a freebie.
Taco Bell tweeted on May 29 that if a road team stole a victory in the NBA Finals, America would score a free Doritos Locos Taco.
The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX
Anyone can stop by participating Taco Bell restaurants on June 13 from 2-6 p.m. and chow down, thanks in large part to Durant's 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. One free taco per customer.
