Customers line up at a Taco Bell inside Miami International Airport on May 2. The restaurant is giving all customers one free taco in celebration of the Golden State Warriors' road victory in the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Wilfredo Lee The Associated Press
Food & Drink

The Warriors stole a road game in the NBA Finals. Here's when you can get a free taco

By Daniel Wilson

June 07, 2018 04:08 PM

Americans can thank Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors for a free taco.

The Warriors won on the road Wednesday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3. To celebrate, Taco Bell is giving away one of its Doritos Locos Taco.

Yes, even Cavaliers fans get a freebie.

Taco Bell tweeted on May 29 that if a road team stole a victory in the NBA Finals, America would score a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Anyone can stop by participating Taco Bell restaurants on June 13 from 2-6 p.m. and chow down, thanks in large part to Durant's 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. One free taco per customer.

