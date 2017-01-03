Track 7 gets chocolate/peanut butter brew right

A few months ago, we were excited to receive by mail a 22-ounce bottle of chocolate/peanut butter beer. That is, until opening it and discovering the highly artificial taste of the peanut component. But a trip to Fat’s Asia Bistro in Folsom yielded a more welcome brewery take on the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in the creamy, earthy Track 7 Nukin’ Futz, available on draft. Nothing tastes artificial in this beer, which seems holiday-season-specific but is available all year long (though, according to Track 7’s website, it’s at present on draft at the Sacramento brewery’s Natomas tap room but not in Curtis Park). After searching in vain at some local grocery stores for bottled Nukin’ Futz, we finally found it a few weeks ago at the midtown Sacramento BevMo, where a 22-ounce bottle goes for $10.99.
$10.99 at BevMo, 1700 J St., Sacramento. 916-502-9977, www.bevmo.com, www.track7brewing.com.
Carla Meyer
