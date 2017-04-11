Twelve Rounds brewery owner throws in the towel after objections to his views on women’s march

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner Pause

1:48 New Glory pushes the envelope with Infinite Void stout

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:22 Meteor sighting in SoCal? Security camera captures brilliant flashing light in night sky

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:34 Suspected mail thief arrested

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:07 49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders