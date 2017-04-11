Twelve Rounds brewery owner throws in the towel after objections to his views on women’s march

The East Sacramento brewery owner who faced a firestorm of online dissent when he posted some strong views about women, Barack Obama and Muslims has left the business.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I am leaving Twelve Rounds Brewing Co.,” said Daniel Murphy on the brewery’s Facebook page. “This was my dream and my life. I put all of my heart, soul and money into it.”
Murphy faced a backlash when he took to his personal page about two months ago to slam women’s marches that were held across the country.
“I am disgusted at all of the people and politicians that supported this anti-Trump event,” Murphy posted at the time. Other posts said he believed Barack Obama was a traitor, opposed gay marriage and argued that all Muslims in the U.S. should be deported.
Later, after many objected to his views in their own posts, Murphy and his wife hastily posted again, asking for forgiveness from beer drinkers. But the damage was evidently done, and, on Tuesday, Murphy said the backlash had greatly affected the bottom line for Twelve Rounds.
“I cannot sit here and watch all of our investors and workers lose everything too,” he wrote. “Many of them have put in a lot of heart and soul too.”
He will no longer be the CEO of Twelve Rounds and he and his wife, Elle, are divesting themselves of all ownership.
Murphy wished he could stay on because he would miss working at the brewery and had put so much into making it a place to meet and have a pint of his craft brews. However, he said, politics have polarized people in Sacramento and across the nation.
“I am a very passionate person and let them consume me,” he said. “I really don’t hate people. I ask that you all please give Twelve Rounds another chance. The other owners deserve it. They are white, black, Hispanic, Asian, men, women, gay and straight.”
