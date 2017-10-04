Track 7 Brewing to open its first restaurant in East Sacramento

Sacramento’s Track 7 Brewing plans to open its first restaurant and tap room in East Sacramento next spring.

The restaurant, which has a working title of “The Other Side,” will be at 5040 Folsom Blvd., in the building formerly occupied by Les Baux Bakery & Cafe. Track 7 signed a lease for the space and intends to submit plans for the restaurant to the city in the next few weeks, said Ryan Graham, brewmaster and co-owner.

Graham said a food-service concept has “always been something we’ve talked about. But it’s also something we weren’t quite comfortable doing at the outset” at Track 7’s current tap rooms in Curtis Park and North Natomas.

“This opportunity came along and we felt it was the right opportunity to kind of take our evolution as a brewery to the next level,” Graham said.

Details for the restaurant are still being worked out, but Graham said it will likely be a casual tap room environment with counter service and a rotisserie-based menu. The 2,000-square-foot tap room/dining area and 750-square foot outdoor patio will both offer seating.

The restaurant will likely operate seven days a week and offer both lunch and dinner service. Graham said Track 7 is working with a consultant to develop the menu. The location is adjacent to Mexican eatery Three Sisters about a mile from Hoppy Brewing Co. on Folsom Boulevard.

As the space will not include a brewing facility, the restaurant will serve beers brewed at Track 7’s other two locations. But Graham said that because the concept is meant to highlight the pairing of beer and food, “There will now be a new kind of idea and purpose behind some of the beers that we decide to brew and release.”

Track 7’s new venture comes at the same time as it hopes to open another tap room in the Old Town area of Roseville. The Bee reported in August that Track 7 had entered into negotiations with the Roseville Community Development Corp. regarding the former Odd Fellows Hall at 110 Pacific St., a brick building erected in 1878.

Those negotiations are reportedly on hold due to a dispute between the development corporation and a neighboring business owner. Graham, though, said the Roseville expansion is “still very much on our radar, still very much a part of our future plans.”

Track 7 is also planning a remodel of the interior of its Curtis Park tap room starting in early November, Graham said.

“We’re putting a lot of effort into our brand, into our tap room and continuing to keep things fresh and relevant,” he said.