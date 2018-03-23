Vote for the Final Four local breweries in our Malt Madness beer tournament

On to the Tasty Eight.
After some close races – and perhaps some ballot-stuffing – the field is set for the third round of Malt Madness.
An epic battle emerged in the second round in the IPA Bracket, where Track 7 defeated Knee Deep by just four votes. We had stupidly left Knee Deep out of the first round – and tapped them in for New Helvetia, who asked to be removed. But Knee Deep couldn’t quite get past one of the region’s biggest craft brewers.
Hoppy Brewing moved on with more than 1,200 votes – by far the most of any competitor. But there may be an explanation for that: a single IP address voted for Hoppy 650 times. They also received 327 votes from a second location. Someone must really, really love Hoppy. If you really, really love Track 7, good luck trying to match those two Hoppy fanatics.
There were a couple of upsets in the second round. A pair of critically-acclaimed top seeds – Berryessa and Moonraker – were knocked out.
There’s also a Cinderella Story brewing, as No. 7 Crooked Lane from Auburn has advanced to the final eight.
Voting for the third round will run from Friday through midnight Sunday, narrowing the Elite Eight to a Final Four. You’re welcome to share Malt Madness and each head-to-head poll on Facebook and Twitter, but you can’t vote more than once from this device.
Two more rounds of voting will culminate with a champion April 2. Watch for the next round Tuesday, March 27.
