These 13 bars have the most beers on tap in Sacramento

With more than 70 breweries in the greater metropolitan area and taprooms seemingly popping up in every neighborhood,Sacramento is in no danger of running out of beer anytime soon.
A few establishments' offerings go above and beyond, though. The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages.
These bars had the most taps running in the Sacramento city limits as of Thursday, according to their websites or staff:
- University of Beer (1510 16th St., #300): 86 beers, 10 ciders, 1 kombucha
- Firestone Public House (1132 16th St.): 60 beers
- Alley Katz (2019 O St.): 45 beers
- Burgers and Brew (1409 R St. #105): 44 beers
- Sauced BBQ & Spirits (1028 7th St.): 41 beers
Capital Hop Shop (1431 I St.): 36 beers, 2 ciders, 1 craft soda, 1 cold brew nitro coffee
Cap's Pizza and Tap House (8760 La Riviera Dr): 31 beers, 2 ciders
Der Biergarten (2332 K St.): 30 beers, 2 canned cocktails, 1 cider
SacTown Sports Bar & Grill (106 J St): 30 beers
Zpizza Taproom (6601 Folsom Blvd.): 24 beers, 4 wines, 2 ciders
Dad's Kitchen (2968 Freeport Blvd.): 25 beers, 2 ciders, 1 kombucha
- Pangaea Bier Cafe (2743 Franklin Blvd.): 27 beers
- SacYard Community TapHouse (1725 33rd St.): 25 beers, 1 cider
Despite our best efforts, it's possible we missed an establishment or two in our reporting. Let us know in the comments if you think someone got left out.
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.
