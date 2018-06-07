Who has the most beers on tap in Sacramento?

The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018. Sharon Okada
Beer

These 13 bars have the most beers on tap in Sacramento

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

June 07, 2018 08:00 AM

With more than 70 breweries in the greater metropolitan area and taprooms seemingly popping up in every neighborhood,Sacramento is in no danger of running out of beer anytime soon.

A few establishments' offerings go above and beyond, though. The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages.

These bars had the most taps running in the Sacramento city limits as of Thursday, according to their websites or staff:

  1. University of Beer (1510 16th St., #300): 86 beers, 10 ciders, 1 kombucha
  2. Firestone Public House (1132 16th St.): 60 beers
  3. Alley Katz (2019 O St.): 45 beers
  4. Burgers and Brew (1409 R St. #105): 44 beers
  5. Sauced BBQ & Spirits (1028 7th St.): 41 beers

  6. Capital Hop Shop (1431 I St.): 36 beers, 2 ciders, 1 craft soda, 1 cold brew nitro coffee

  7. Cap's Pizza and Tap House (8760 La Riviera Dr): 31 beers, 2 ciders

  8. Der Biergarten (2332 K St.): 30 beers, 2 canned cocktails, 1 cider

  9. SacTown Sports Bar & Grill (106 J St): 30 beers

  10. Zpizza Taproom (6601 Folsom Blvd.): 24 beers, 4 wines, 2 ciders

  11. Dad's Kitchen (2968 Freeport Blvd.): 25 beers, 2 ciders, 1 kombucha

  12. Pangaea Bier Cafe (2743 Franklin Blvd.): 27 beers
  13. SacYard Community TapHouse (1725 33rd St.): 25 beers, 1 cider

Despite our best efforts, it's possible we missed an establishment or two in our reporting. Let us know in the comments if you think someone got left out.

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.

