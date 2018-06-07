These 13 bars have the most beers on tap in Sacramento

With more than 70 breweries in the greater metropolitan area and taprooms seemingly popping up in every neighborhood,Sacramento is in no danger of running out of beer anytime soon.

A few establishments' offerings go above and beyond, though. The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages.

These bars had the most taps running in the Sacramento city limits as of Thursday, according to their websites or staff:

University of Beer (1510 16th St., #300): 86 beers, 10 ciders, 1 kombucha Firestone Public House (1132 16th St.): 60 beers Alley Katz (2019 O St.): 45 beers Burgers and Brew (1409 R St. #105): 44 beers Sauced BBQ & Spirits (1028 7th St.): 41 beers Capital Hop Shop (1431 I St.): 36 beers, 2 ciders, 1 craft soda, 1 cold brew nitro coffee Cap's Pizza and Tap House (8760 La Riviera Dr): 31 beers, 2 ciders Der Biergarten (2332 K St.): 30 beers, 2 canned cocktails, 1 cider SacTown Sports Bar & Grill (106 J St): 30 beers Zpizza Taproom (6601 Folsom Blvd.): 24 beers, 4 wines, 2 ciders Dad's Kitchen (2968 Freeport Blvd.): 25 beers, 2 ciders, 1 kombucha Pangaea Bier Cafe (2743 Franklin Blvd.): 27 beers SacYard Community TapHouse (1725 33rd St.): 25 beers, 1 cider

Despite our best efforts, it's possible we missed an establishment or two in our reporting. Let us know in the comments if you think someone got left out.





The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.