Restaurant News & Reviews

January 3, 2017 4:31 PM

34 restaurants on Sacramento’s grid are part of this year’s Dine Downtown

Sacramento Bee Staff

Sacramento seems to love love nothing better than celebrating and promoting restaurants and dining. And little time is wasted getting started this year, with the annual post-holiday Dine Downtown event gearing up for a Jan. 12-22 run.

DD features participating restaurants – this year 34 downtown and midtown establishments are on the list – offering prix fixe dinners, all priced at $35. A donation of $1 from every meal sold goes to social services and food literacy programs in the region.

DINING REVIEWS: See what The Bee’s Carla Meyer has to say about Sacramento’s dining scene.

These restaurants are participating in the 2017 version of Dine Downtown.

▪  Aioli Bodega Española.

▪  Biba.

▪  Blue Prynt Restaurant & Bar.

▪  Brasserie Capitale.

▪  Cafeteria 15L.

▪  Capitol Garage.

▪  Chops Steakhouse.

▪  Dawson’s.

▪  de Vere’s Irish Pub.

▪  The Pilothouse (Delta King).

▪  Downtown & Vine.

▪  Ella Dining Room and Bar.

▪  Empress Tavern.

▪  Fat City Bar & Cafe.

▪  The Firehouse.

▪  Firestone Public House.

▪  Frank Fat’s.

▪  Grange Restaurant & Bar.

▪  Hock Farm.

▪  Hook & Ladder.

▪  House Kitchen & Bar.

▪  Il Fornaio.

▪  Iron Horse Tavern.

▪  Kasbah.

▪  Mayahuel.

▪  The Melting Pot.

▪  Paragary’s.

▪  Plan B Cafe.

▪  The Porch Restaurant & Bar.

▪  The Red Rabbit.

▪  Rio City Cafe.

▪  Skool.

▪  Takumi Izakaya Bar.

▪  Ten22.

Related content

Restaurant News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola

View more video

Entertainment Videos