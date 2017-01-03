34 restaurants on Sacramento’s grid are part of this year’s Dine Downtown

Sacramento seems to love love nothing better than celebrating and promoting restaurants and dining. And little time is wasted getting started this year, with the annual post-holiday Dine Downtown event gearing up for a Jan. 12-22 run.
DD features participating restaurants – this year 34 downtown and midtown establishments are on the list – offering prix fixe dinners, all priced at $35. A donation of $1 from every meal sold goes to social services and food literacy programs in the region.
DINING REVIEWS: See what The Bee’s Carla Meyer has to say about Sacramento’s dining scene.
These restaurants are participating in the 2017 version of Dine Downtown.
▪ Biba.
▪ Blue Prynt Restaurant & Bar.
▪ Dawson’s.
▪ The Pilothouse (Delta King).
▪ Frank Fat’s.
▪ Hock Farm.
▪ Il Fornaio.
▪ Kasbah.
▪ Mayahuel.
▪ Paragary’s.
▪ Plan B Cafe.
▪ Skool.
▪ Ten22.
Comments