Who has the best vegan burger in Sacramento? 32 restaurants claim it's theirs

More than 30 local restaurants are adding vegan burgers to their menus next month for the first Great Sacramento Vegan Burger Battle, which will pit eateries against each other in a crowd-judged competition from June 1 to June 30.
Diners can sign up as a team to taste what 2-3 restaurants are dishing out or visit each location on their own, then vote for their favorites online at the Sacramento Vegan Chef Challenge's website.
Restaurants will be judged on their Beyond Burger, Impossible Burger, house-made vegan burger, portobello burger, and oil-free vegan burger, all served with plant-based condiments, fake cheese, buns and toppings. Click here to see what meat-free patties each eatery will offer.
Participating restaurants include:
- Backbone Cafe
- Brickyard Kitchen & Bar (Roseville)
- Broderick Roadhouse
- Buck & Sadie's (Roseville)
- Capitol Garage
- Crocker Cafe
- Culinerdy Cruzer
- De Vere's Irish Pub
- El Papagayo (Carmichael)
- Evan's Kitchen
- Federalist Public House
- Hook & Ladder
- JD's Bakery & Cafe (Rocklin)
- Kasbah
- Low Brau
- Matteo's Pizza & Bistro (Carmichael)
- Midtown's Cantina Alley
- Nectar Cafe (Auburn)
- Nourish Health Bar & Cafe
- Pho Fresh (Rancho Cordova)
- The Patriot (Carmichael)
- The Porch
- Revolution Winery & Kitchen
- Station 16 Seafood & Bar
- The Shack
- Thirsty Barrel Taphouse & Grille (Grass Valley)
- Tower Bridge Bistro
- Tower Cafe
- UC Davis Medical Center Pavilion Cafe
- VEG
- Vegan Van 916
- ZEST Kitchen (Rocklin)
Old Ironsides' menu will also feature a Meatless Monday vegan burger on June 11.
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene.
