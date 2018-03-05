'We need a change.' Former deputy challenges Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones for his job

0:33 CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton Pause

1:33 Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results

3:44 Defense, prosecution lay out their cases in Bracamontes sentencing

2:24 This is the legend of Russ Solomon and Tower Records

2:43 A look at the beautiful fashion at the Oscars

0:22 "I love you so much!" Greta Gerwig sends message to Oscar fans at St. Francis High

2:44 Bennet Omalu talks about forensic science and problems with the sheriff-coroner system

0:39 Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

0:23 Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video