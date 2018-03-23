Vigil for man shot by police blocks Florin Road

A vigil for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old black man fatally shot by police Sunday, turned into a march down Florin Road and blocked traffic on the major thoroughfare Friday night.

Of the dozens of people at the vigil, some had come from a day-long protest in downtown and midtown Sacramento that blocked city streets and saw moments of violence and tension between protesters and police.

That protest appeared to end without further incident at the state Capitol around 8 p.m.

Meanwhile the vigil at Florin Road and 29th Street, about 6 miles southeast of the Capitol, was just getting going.

As the crowd grew, and attendees held up cell phones in place of lit candles, the vigil began to move down Florin Road. It came to a halt at 24th Street, blocking traffic.