Protesters head to Golden 1 Center, again, after disrupting council meeting on shooting of Stephon Clark

Hundreds of protesters headed toward the Golden 1 Center and blocked its entrance on Tuesday night in an apparent attempt to repeat Thursday's protest that blocked thousands of Kings fans from getting into the downtown arena.
The Kings are set to tip off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. Hundreds of ticket-holders were still waiting to get in an at 6:30 when the protesters arrive.
Sacramento police Capt. Norm Leong said on Twitter that the arena's doors had been locked.
Earlier Tuesday, a Sacramento City Council meeting intended to address the police shooting of Stephon Clark quickly devolved into chaos Tuesday evening, with council members leaving the dais, police officers entering the City Hall chambers and some protesters and pastors calling for the overflow crowd to show restraint.
The meeting opened at around 5 p.m. with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling for a moment of silence for Clark.
Then, as councilman Larry Carr was speaking, Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, ran into the chambers chanting his brother's name.
He ran right up to Mayor Darrell Steinberg at the council dais, turned and began addressing the crowd directly. When Steinberg tried to get his attention, Clark shouted "shut the f---- up."
The mayor called a 15-minute recess.
As the council members filed out, a phalanx of police officers lined the dais. Clark charged the dais again but was hustled out by friends.
At other moments of the meeting, Stevante Clark, who wore a shirt with his brother's image, had danced in front of the dais, jumped onto it and stood on a desk.
Protesters streamed into the area between the audience and council members.
People outside chanted "Stephon Clark!" and pounded on the chamber's windows.
Some in the lobby taunted officers in helmets who blocked the entrance to the council chambers.
An activist named, Rashid Sidqe, appealed for calm, saying, "We are better than this." Pastor Les Simmons then asked the crowd to join hands in prayer.
The meeting resumed but emotions remained raw, as series of more-or-less orderly speakers took the podium to have their say.
"What you saw today was the truth," said Tanya Faison of Black Lives Matter, demanding that the two officers who shot Clark be fired. “You’re killing us. ... It feels like genocide."
After 6 p.m. the crowd outside City Hall roared "Stephon Clark!" repeatedly as some decided to make for the Golden 1 Center.
