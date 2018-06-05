Sacramento DA Schubert takes commanding lead in early returns after contentious campaign

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert took a commanding early lead over challenger Noah Phillips in a contentious contest that approached $2 million in total contributions.





Schubert led by nearly a 2-to-1 margin with nearly 98,733 votes counted, according to the first returns posted by the Sacramento County Elections Office.

She had 64,322 compared to 34,263 for Phillips. The initial election results accounted for more votes than in past Sacramento County elections, likely due to a new system that mailed ballots to all voters and encouraged early participation.

Four years ago, 204,290 votes were counted in the DA's race; if this year's contest is similar, the early count would represent nearly half of all votes.

Phillips, 46, aggressively went after his boss by calling on voters to help him fix a “broken system” in the DA’s office and replace an incumbent he labeled as isolated, old-guard and too close to law enforcement.





His campaign gained traction after the fatal March shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police and the protests and rallies that followed. Phillips called for greater police accountability, more aggressive investigation of police shootings and changes geared toward reducing incarceration rates.

More support came from outside the county – largely from social and criminal justice reform PACs including Real Justice PAC and California Justice & Safety PAC. The groups, funded by billionaire George Soros, backed progressive DA candidates across the country.

Since last year, Phillips received just over $1 million in campaign contributions, an unprecedented amount for a Sacramento County DA's challenger, according to campaign finance filings through May 19.

Over that period, he received more financial support than incumbent Schubert, who took in nearly $800,000 through May 19, including significant contributions from law enforcement and business organizations.

Schubert faced ongoing criticism and doorstep protests at her downtown offices in the wake of Clark’s shooting for not acting more quickly to get to the bottom of what led to Clark’s death and why he was killed.

Schubert repeatedly appealed for patience saying she awaited - and still awaits – investigatory findings from Sacramento Police, while campaigning on her record of advocacy for crime victims.

Schubert, 54, the acolyte of former Sacramento County District Attorney Jan Scully, cruised to a comfortable victory over a pair of competitors in 2014. In her reelection bid, she enjoyed support from law enforcement, business groups and nearly 20 retired Sacramento, federal and appellate judges. She also won the early endorsement of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and many of the region's political leaders..

The arrest in Sacramento County of the man suspected to be the notorious East Area Rapist dramatically shifted momentum to Schubert in the final months of the campaign and helped burnish Schubert’s message as a cold case expert who fought for justice for crime victims.

Schubert and supporters took in election night returns from the sixth-floor law offices of a Capitol Mall office building.

For all the criticism Schubert took during the campaign, Phillips encountered heat of his own.

First, he faced prosecutorial misconduct allegations of trading a deal with a murder suspect for testimony against co-defendants at trial. The situation remains unresolved. Phillips has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

In May, a damaging racist and sexist email from his work account was provided to The Sacramento Bee. The District Attorney's Office said the email was found during an internal investigation into the misconduct claims. Phillips initially said the leak was a political dirty trick engineered by Schubert.

The campaign turned increasingly nasty in the race's final weeks with both sides taking to the airwaves to trade pointed attacks. Phillips was "unethical" and "dangerous," said one oft-played Schubert ad. Schubert was "compromised and corrupt," Phillips' ad said in response.

Their face-to-face meetings at campaign forums and before the Bee's editorial board were equally tense, the grim-faced pair scarcely looking at each other or shaking hands.

Phillips eventually apologized for the February 2016 email sent by his uncle and has petitioned a Sacramento Superior Court judge to throw the DA's office off the murder case, now heading to sentencing. Defense attorneys in the case are seeking a new trial. The case returns to court Friday.

Veteran political consultants already were speculating on the damage done, calling the email a fatal blow.

“(Phillips') campaign was on life support and that email was like pulling the plug,” said consultant Doug Elmets. “...When you’re running against a popular incumbent, it’s an uphill battle. That’s the reality.”