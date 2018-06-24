Sacramento asked Trump for $100 million for streetcar. It's still waiting.

For years, Sacramento streetcar advocates have been planning a grand return of electric trolleys to downtown, envisioning a modern rail fleet that would reduce cars downtown and boost development.

All the while, they've been waiting, fingers crossed, for the federal government to see fit to give them the critical big boost they need, a $100 million grant to literally put the $208 million project on track.





They're still waiting.

The Trump administration sent some transit officials to Sacramento last week to conduct a "risk analysis" of the project. That suggests the administration, which hasn't shown much love historically for transit, is taking the Sacramento project seriously.

But there is no firm word yet on if and when the feds will give a thumbs up. Sacramento still has some work to do, a Federal Transit Administration spokesman said in an email Friday to The Bee.

The effort got a small but vital boost this month. City officials in Sacramento and West Sacramento agreed to step in with a $2.6 million cash advance to keep the planning going at a minimal level this year. That funding still has to be formally approved by city council votes. If it is, that will make $9 million the two cities have advanced so far for the project.

West Sacramento Mayor Chris Cabaldon, an advocate, said it's important to show the federal government that, despite the delays and cash crunch, leaders here remain committed to building a streetcar.





But Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris, also a proponent and member of the streetcar board, warned the cities can't keep coughing up money. "It's getting a little tedious," he said. "There comes a cut-off line where you just can't invest any more on a promise."

Streetcars have made a comeback in U.S. cities in the last decade, but are controversial. Opponents, including the Eye on Sacramento group, say they are too expensive and unnecessary, and could end up requiring taxpayers to pay more for long-term operations.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and some downtown business leaders say they see the streetcar as an economic tool that will boost housing and business development by allowing more people to get around easily without cars and avoid parking costs. Property owners who live near the proposed line in downtown Sacramento voted to tax themselves at least $50 million to help pay operations costs if the line is built.





Streetcar officials say the money the two cities are offering will allow them to "squeak by" this year with basic planning. But they may also ask Sacramento Regional Transit for about $3.4 million this summer as well to get the project ready for construction next year.

That may be a harder sell. The SacRT board agreed last year to add $25 million to the streetcar effort, but not until the Trump administration agrees to contribute.





Streetcar project manager Kirk Trost of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments said he'd hoped the administration might be ready to give Sacramento its OK by the end of the year, but said more recently he's getting signals it may not be until 2019.

"They are just not willing to tell us one way or another," he said.