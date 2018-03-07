Need a passport? Citrus Heights post office will accept applications during Passport Fair

As the vacation season approaches, Sacramento-area residents planning trips outside the United States will have an opportunity to apply for passports during a March 25 Passport Fair at the Citrus Heights Main Post Office.
Walk-in customers seeking passport applications will be accepted during the Sunday event, and extra staff members will be on hand to speed the process, according to a U.S. Postal Service news release Applicants also can have their passport photos taken for $15.
Customers are encouraged to fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms, as well as information about costs and how to apply for a passport book or passport card are available on the U.S Postal Service's website, www.usps.com/passport or the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs website, www.travel.state.gov/passport.
Customers also can obtain passport information, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 877-487-2778.
Passport applicants need to bring a valid form of photo identification, such as a current valid driver's license, or government or military ID. They also must provide a certified copy of their birth certificate, an original certificate of naturalization or their old passport. Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable.
The Citrus Heights post office is located at 6330 Fountain Square Drive in Citrus Heights.
