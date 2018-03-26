New owners plan to bring modern feel as they renovate hotel near UC Davis

The Hallmark Inn at UC Davis will undergo renovation beginning this summer.
The 120-room hotel is located on F Street, adjacent to the university campus and near downtown Davis. The project will include modernization of all guest rooms, the lobby, common spaces, meeting rooms and interiors, according to a news release from the hotel's new owner, Sacramento-based Presidio Companies.
"We are proud to take ownership of this great hotel from the Youmans family," Guneet Bajwa, managing principal of Presidio Companies, said in a written statement. "The Youmans owned and operated the property since 1998, and with great attention to service and hospitality, made it a welcoming home for the community at large. We are excited to continue that same sense of community spirit, while also transforming the entire hotel with a distinctive redesign and modernization."
Drawing on Yolo County's agricultural heritage, Presidio Companies has enlisted the design team at Gettys Group to incorporate textures, patterns and colors that reflect the pastoral history of the community and the school, providing a contemporary interpretation of traditional farmland forms and patterns, the news release said.
The Hallmark Inn will remain open during the renovation, which is scheduled for completion late this year.
Presidio Companies is considering branding the hotel with Hilton as the Hilton Garden Inn, the news release said. In addition to the new ownership, Interstate Hotels & Resorts will oversee management of the hotel. The firm is a U.S.-based global hotel management company that operates branded full-service hotels, resorts and convention centers.
