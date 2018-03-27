Man pleads guilty to first degree murder in slaying of 3 relatives

Grigoriy Bukhantsov pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of first degree murder and other allegations in the October 2012 slayings of his sister-in-law and two of her children.
Bukhantsov faces an April 27 hearing in Sacramento Superior Court where the plea was announced. In addition to the murder counts, he plead guilty to rape by instrument on a child under 14.
Alina Bukhantsov, 23; daughter Emmanuela, 3; and 2-year-old son Avnir were found dead in the kitchen of the family’s De Soto Way home in Rancho Cordova.
Denis Bukhantsov, Grigoriy’s brother, discovered the bodies, then frantically ran from door to neighbor’s door to find a phone to call 911. The Bukhantsovs’ 6-month-old son, Mark, was found unharmed sleeping in a bedroom crib, the only survivor of the carnage prosecutors said his uncle wrought before fleeing the home in Alina Bukhantsov’s Chrysler minivan.
The minivan was spotted by police hours later in the parking lot of a Rocklin diner, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies testified. Grigoriy Bukhantsov was found dozing in one of the booths.
