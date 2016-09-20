Midtown Sacramento Whole Foods project to break ground

Construction of a long-anticipated development project in midtown Sacramento featuring a Whole Foods store will start next week, the development company announced Tuesday.
The two-phase project consists of a parking structure at 21st Street and Capitol Avenue, along with a six-story building near 21st and L streets that would house a Whole Foods Market and 97 apartment units. It is likely the largest residential development to be built in the central city in nearly a decade.
The development was unanimously approved more than a year ago by the City Council.
Crews will begin work next week on the first phase, the new parking garage. John Pappas, co-owner of developer Pappas Investment, initially planned to break ground earlier this spring. However, a number of design changes to the second phase ultimately delayed the project’s start date.
“Originally, we had proposed two floors of underground parking,” said Scott Rose, Pappas spokesman. “What we’ve done now is incorporated the parking into the building.”
This significant change was made after feedback from area residents who feared the excavation would disrupt the community. Parking for Whole Foods customers and residents will now be situated above ground in the same building, which also means the number of apartment units will be reduced from 141.
Since the parking spaces will face the nearby entertainment district that includes the Faces nightclub, a previous plan to add sound-proof glass to apartment windows will be scrapped, according to Rose.
“There won’t be units there now, so there’s no need for that,” he said.
The second phase encompassing the 41,000-square-foot Whole Foods building is to begin construction in summer or fall of 2017.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
