New Jewish deli on K Street announces its name. And it’s very Sacramento

Tower Records founder, Russ Solomon, photographs a mural that was painted in 1973 on what was once a small outlet store that he owned on K Street.
Autumn Cruz
Inductee, actor and author George Takei, answers reporters questions before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee, author Isabel Allende answers reporters questions before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee George Takei embraces First Lady Anne Gust Brown after being introduced at the California Museum, Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford speaks at the California Museum.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee and founder of Tower Records Russ Solomon answers reporters questions before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Governor Jerry Brown speaks at the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford and George Takei, right, enjoy a moment.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee and actor Harrison Ford is interviewed by Elly Mate, Brit Schelleta and Austin Higashi of Elk Grove Elementary School at the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford speaks.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Maria Shriver is interviewed on the red carpet before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame ceremony on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee, actor and author George Takei, walks the red carpet before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Harrison Ford signs autographs for fans before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Harrison Ford before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford speaks to members of the media before the ceremony.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee, actor and Harrison Ford, answers reporters questions before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Actor Harrison Ford speaks with students from Elk Grove Elementary School before the California Hall of Fame ceremony outside of the California Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Sacramento.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford walks past photographers near the red carpet at the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Harrison Ford said he’s not a native but has paid a lot of taxes in California.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford is mobbed by fans wanting an autograph before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee George Takei, of “Star Trek” fame, speaks to members of the media at the California Museum before the California Hall of Fame ceremony in Sacramento.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
George Takei signs autographs for fans.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
George Takei before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee, actor and author Maria Shriver with her children Patrick and Katherine Schwarzenegger, before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductees Maria Shriver is interviewed before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame ceremony on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. speaks at the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee William Perry listens as California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. introduces him during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee William Perry speaks during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. sits next to the medals awarded to inductees to the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
California First Lady Anne Gust touches the side of her husbands head, California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Isabel Allende is embraced by California First Lady Anne Gust the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Isabel Allende is embraced by California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Isabel Allende speaks with California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. listening during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford and George Takei, right, enjoy a moment at the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame on November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Tower Records founder Russ Solomon speaks with inductees: Isabelle Allende; Harrison Ford; William J. Perry; Maria Shriver and George Takei. Representatives for posthumous inductees: Alicia Gwynn accepting for Tony Gwynn and Ray Smith, Director of Corita Art Center, accepting for Corita Kent, Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., First Lady Anne Gust Brown during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Alicia Gwynn accepting for inductee, Tony Gwynn, during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Maria Shriver embraces California First Lady Anne Gust Brown during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Maria Shriver speaks during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Ray Smith, Director of Corita Art Center, accepting for Corita Kent, listens as Inductee Maria Shriver introduces Corita Kent during the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
The 2016 inductees to the California Hall of Fame following the ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductee Harrison Ford embraces California First Lady Anne Gust Brown following the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
Inductees George Takei and Harrison Ford shakes hands with California Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. following the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
2010 inductee George Schultz, following the California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2016.
Jose Luis Villegas
A new Jewish deli on K Street in Sacramento will be located in a space that previously housed a Tower Records. The deli will be named Solomon’s Delicatessen, after Tower Records founder Russ Solomon.
Randy Pench
The former Tower Records on K Street in Sacramento is being transformed into a Jewish deli.
Autumn Cruz
