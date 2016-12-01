Opponents of Elk Grove casino head to court

Opponents of the proposed Indian casino in Elk Grove have fired their latest shot – a lawsuit accusing the city of violating California’s strict environmental laws by approving the $400 million project.
The gambling watchdog group Stand Up for California, teaming up with two Elk Grove residents, sued the city last week over alleged violations of the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. The suit seeks a court order setting aside a crucial City Council decision that was designed to clear the way for the casino.
The lawsuit comes as city officials continue to check whether casino opponents submitted enough valid signatures to qualify their anti-casino referendum for the Elk Grove ballot.
The Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe wants to build a $400 million casino and conference center off Highway 99 at the southern end of Elk Grove. The casino would be built next to land where developer Howard Hughes Corp. plans to build an outlet mall.
At issue is the City Council’s decision Oct. 12 to revise its development agreement with Hughes over the mall project. The revision allows Hughes to sell some of the mall site to the Wilton tribe. The tribe needs approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Indian Gaming Commission, which oversee tribal affairs, to put up a casino at the site. The tribe also must sign a gambling compact with the governor.
Casino opponents submitted 14,900 signatures in support of their effort to overturn the Oct. 12 council decision through a ballot referendum. The group only needs 9,000 valid signatures to qualify the referendum for the ballot, and the Elk Grove city clerk is checking the validity of the signatures.
It’s still a mystery who is funding the referendum effort. The lawyer who submitted the signatures on behalf of the casino’s opponents, Ashlee Titus of Sacramento, has been unavailable for comment.
A pro-casino group tied to Region Business, an alliance of building contractors, has filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission saying the backers of the referendum should have filed campaign disclosure statements by now. According to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, the opponents have to file financial disclosure statements after they’ve spent $2,000 on the signature gathering.
The Stand Up lawsuit also targets the Oct. 12 decision, saying the City Council had no business allowing the land sale to the tribe without undertaking an environmental review of the casino project as required by CEQA. Filed in Sacramento Superior Court, the suit said there’s “evidence that the casino would cause environmental impacts.” The suit doesn’t specify the environmental impacts that could occur.
Cheryl Schmit, the head of Stand Up, declined to discuss the case, saying, “The suit speaks for itself.” She declined to say who is funding the litigation, as did the lawyer filing the suit, Marc Bruner of San Francisco.
Officials with the city and Howard Hughes declined comment.
Hughes officials have said the casino project is “essential” to its efforts to develop the long-awaited outlet mall. The mall is to be built on a site that city officials have been eager to see developed since Elk Grove was incorporated as a city in 2000. Construction on a traditional regional mall began nearly a decade ago but was halted when the developer filed for bankruptcy following the market crash in 2008. The site has sat idle ever since.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments