California’s giant pension fund kicked the tobacco habit. But now it’s reconsidering

CalPERS kicked the cigarette habit 16 years ago. It appears ready to reverse course.
The staff of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, after an eight-month study, is recommending that the giant pension fund drop its ban on investing in tobacco stocks. CalPERS’ investment committee is expected to vote on the recommendation next Monday.
The reason behind the recommendation is simple: CalPERS needs the money. Its decision to dump its tobacco stocks in 2000, at a time when the industry was struggling under the weight of numerous lawsuits, has been a financial blunder, according to a lengthy staff memo to the CalPERS board.
Wilshire Associates, one of CalPERS’ leading investment consultants, said in a report last spring that the decision cost the pension fund about $3 billion. Seriously under-funded and struggling with declining investment profits, CalPERS has to jump back into tobacco, the staff said.
“As a mature, cash-flow negative system, CalPERS is obligated to seek out and implement the portfolio construction methods that best serve our mission – the sustainable delivery of promised benefits,” the staff report said.
Reinvesting in tobacco would almost surely be controversial. The American Lung Association’s California chapter said last spring it didn’t want CalPERS to rethink its stance on tobacco. Stanton Glantz, a UC San Francisco professor who studies the industry, said in a letter to the board that CalPERS investments in tobacco would “undermine California’s longstanding tobacco control program, increasing the amount of disease and death in California.”
The report acknowledged the considerable social costs of tobacco, and the fact that CalPERS also serves as health insurer for more than 1.4 million public employees, retirees and their families. Nonetheless, “our role as administrators of the health insurance program is distinct from our role as fiduciaries for the retirement portfolios,” the staff report said. Funding the pension system is CalPERS’ “primary mission,” the staff said.
The report also noted that CalPERS’ decision to unload its tobacco stocks had almost no impact on the cigarette industry. Tobacco stocks have rebounded sharply in the past 16 years, and those pension funds that stuck with the industry have seen handsome gains.
CalPERS still holds $547 million worth of tobacco stocks, through funds managed by outside investment managers. By contrast, the state teachers’ pension fund, CalSTRS, has been completely tobacco free since 2009.
